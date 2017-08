SANDUSKY, OHIO – Crews are responding to a fire outside Cedar Point, Sandusky Police have confirmed.

Crews from the Coast Guard station at Marblehead have arrived at the scene to assist firefighters. As of 4:49 p.m., crews were still working to extinguish the fire.

Black smoke can be seen in the marina area across Sandusky Bay, according to social media users:

Vid of the boat fire outside of Cedar Point pic.twitter.com/m3RnYh7rq1 — Robert Lipnos (@rlipnos) August 14, 2017

I'm at cedar point and a boat docked by blue streak straight up EXPLODED like they are evacuating people from the area it's nuts forreal — Van ♡ (@CevanahJestine) August 14, 2017

Something is on fire outside @cedarpoint. Looks like it's out in the marina. Kudos to @cedarpoint staff for quick response & crowd control! pic.twitter.com/0ZIwhlpuSP — Jessica Bee (@ReadingOrSleep) August 14, 2017