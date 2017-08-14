DEA rolling out 360 strategy in Dayton to tackle opioid crisis

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is putting Dayton on the list. Dayton is now one of four cities where the DEA is rolling out its new 360 program to tackle the opioid crisis from all angles.

In 2016, the DEA implemented the 360 program in four cities, including Louisville and Pittsburgh. This year, they’re choosing Dayton to be part of the program. 2 NEWS spoke with a representative from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Monday about the potential success the program could bring to the Miami Valley.

“You’ll probably never stop it entirely as we haven’t stopped a lot of things over the years,” Montgomery County Criminal Intelligence Center Director Bruce Langos said. “But if we can reduce the amount of demand for the drug and at the same time we’re attacking the supply side and we tighten that as tight as we can, then we’re very likely to see results.”

The DEA 360 strategy addresses the opioid crisis from 3 angles; law enforcement, diversion control and community outreach. They believe by eliminating drug traffickers, raising awareness about over-prescribing, and building drug-free communities, they can curb opioid use in the areas hit the hardest like Montgomery County. The program is already seeing some progress in places like Louisville, where an after-school dance program for kids pairs choreography with drug education.

“If you make it fun for them and make it interesting for them,” Langos said. “And they learn something from it at the same time and you can do it in a fun way, then I think they capture it better.”

Montgomery County Criminal Intelligence Center Director Bruce Langos says they’re also seeing progress in Pittsburgh, where the 360 strategy was also implemented last year.

“They’ve done very well in the law enforcement community of fostering their partnerships,” Langos said. “With all of the law enforcement agencies and then trying to attack the drug traffickers in a combined unified approach.”

Right now, Langos says it’s too early to gauge the program’s success, but he says anything with a clear focus and a straight-forward mission can only help curb the nation’s opioid crisis.

“This takes a while to have an overall effect,” Langos said. “There’s still a lot of work you have to do. The program continues on. This is not a flash in the pan activity. It’s pretty progressive and consistent.”

The DEA will officially role out it’s 360 strategy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. We’ll be there and be sure to let you know what happens.