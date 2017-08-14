Drowsy driving blamed for crash on I-75

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Drowsy driving is being blamed for a crash on I-75 in Miami Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman was driving north on I-75 near the Dixie Drive exit when she fell asleep and crashed.

The vehicle ran off the road and flipped on its top.

OSP says the woman was on her way to Michigan when she crashed.

There were two other people in the vehicle. No one was seriously hurt.

OSP says the woman will be cited for failure to control.

Alcohol and drugs were not suspected as factors in the crash.