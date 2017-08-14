Joyride crash prompts warning to young drivers

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During one of the busiest weeks for back to school in the Miami Valley, law enforcement urged young drivers to avoid risky behaviors behind the wheel.

The warning came Monday after 5 teens were hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Clayton.

“We know that with the increase of school traffic, we’ll see an influx in injury accidents involving teens,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Colbert said. “It happens every year. People need to make sure that they wear their seat belts.”

The 19 year old driver in Monday’s crash said he had taken his father’s car for a joyride late Sunday.

Four other teen passengers between the ages of 15 and 19 were also in the vehicle when the driver lost control merging onto Interstate 70 westbound near Hoke Road. The car ran off of the road and flipped several times.

None of the people inside were wearing seat belts and four were ejected during the crash. All five were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries ranging from bumps and bruises to a broken leg and a fractured back.

“The fact that four of them came out and there were just minor injuries is pretty miraculous,” said Sgt. Colbert.

Troopers said injuries likely could have been avoided altogether if the teens had been buckled.

Nationwide statistics show almost half of victims killed in car crashes were not wearing seat belts.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says teens are two and a half times more likely to engage in risky behaviors behind the wheel when they’re with their peers.

NHTSA also says college-aged drivers are 20 to 50 percent more likely to drive drowsy.

The age group also accounts for more than a quarter of distracted drivers involved in fatal crashes.

Police around the Miami Valley are planning extra enforcement during the beginning of the school year in hopes of discouraging risky behaviors and preventing other crashes.

The 19 year old driver in Monday’s crash was cited for failure to control.