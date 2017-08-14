Local community to host dog diving event

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dogs can dive, swim, and play at a local pool in September.

The city of West Carrollton is hosting its annual Doggie Dive event at Wilson Pool where dogs can enter and compete in contests.

The dog event is September 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and owners should have their dogs on non-retractable leashes.

Each family will pay a $5 entrance fee and a portion of those proceeds will benefit local dog organizations. Since 2008, the city has donated more than $14,500 to local dog organizations.

