Local library recalls solar eclipse glasses

By Published:
Piqua Public Library Facebook recall post

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A local library posted on Facebook Monday to not use the solar eclipse glasses passed out last week.

The Piqua Public Library passed out solar eclipses glasses from Amazon.com with the proper certification but found out Monday afternoon the manufacturer could not verify the safety of the glasses.

In the post, it warns the public to not use these glasses and the eclipse glasses could damage someone’s eyesight.

The post was shared 237 times.

Click here to view NASA’s solar eclipse glasses safety information.

You can read the full Facebook post from the library below:

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s