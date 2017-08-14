Local library recalls solar eclipse glasses

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A local library posted on Facebook Monday to not use the solar eclipse glasses passed out last week.

The Piqua Public Library passed out solar eclipses glasses from Amazon.com with the proper certification but found out Monday afternoon the manufacturer could not verify the safety of the glasses.

In the post, it warns the public to not use these glasses and the eclipse glasses could damage someone’s eyesight.

The post was shared 237 times.

Click here to view NASA’s solar eclipse glasses safety information.

You can read the full Facebook post from the library below: