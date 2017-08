DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital after an ATV crash in Dayton.

It happened near the intersection of Rip Rap Road and Powell Road just after 1 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say a 26-year-old man crashed and suffered a shoulder injury.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Investigators say the man was wearing a helmet.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.