Man on motorcycle killed in Clinton County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Clinton County.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday on U.S. 68.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car was stopped in the southbound lane of U.S. 68 waiting to turn into a private driveway.

Another vehicle going south on U.S. 68 hit the back of the car and caromed into the northbound lane.

The vehicle hit a motorcycle going north on U.S. 68. The driver of the motorcycle, Jerran Adkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger on Adkins’ motorcycle, Jennifer Adkins, was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

OSP says neither Jerran or Jennifer Adkins was wearing a helmet.

The drivers of the car and the other vehicle were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.