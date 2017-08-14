Ohio ex-official who resigned in scandal says he was a jerk

Marc Dann

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Democrat who was forced to resign as Ohio’s attorney general amid a scandal in 2008 says he was an arrogant “jerk” in that job but has come a long way.

Marc Dann tells The Columbus Dispatch it’s unlikely he’ll run for office again, though he won’t rule it out.

Dann resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal involving people in his office and later pleaded guilty to ethics violations involving campaign and transition funds.

The 55-year-old former state lawmaker from the Youngstown area acknowledges mistakes and says he can’t blame anyone but himself. He eventually regained his suspended law license and now represents people with foreclosure and bankruptcy problems.

Discussing his work now and his family, Dann says he doesn’t want to screw up the good things in his life.

