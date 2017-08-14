OSP investigates crash on I-70 near Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Clayton.

The crash happened around midnight in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the Hoke Road exit. The car ran off the right side of the road and up an embankment before rolling over.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says five medics were called to the scene to assist people hurt in the crash.

OSP says a juvenile was driving. Investigators aren’t sure if the people in the car were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

OSP did not release conditions on any of the people in the car.