Police: Oil slick found on Dayton bridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department said an oil slick was found on a Dayton bridge Monday evening and called a hazmat crew to the scene.

Police received the call around 6:11 p.m. and crews started to look around on the Stewart Street Bridge in Dayton.

Crews are still out on the bridge investigating this case.

Police and crews do not know where the oil came from or how this incident happened.

2 NEWS is following this story and will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.