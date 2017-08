FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The westbound side of Armstrong Road in Fairborn is getting repaired Tuesday, August 15.

Armstrong Road between Cliffside Drive and Rona Village Bulevard will be closed Tuesday and the project will start at 6:00 .m.

The city says eastbound traffic should look out for workers repairing the road on the westbound side.

Detours will be posted.