Sidney man arrested on drug trafficking charges

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Sidney man is behind bars on a felony drug trafficking charge.

Sidney Police on Saturday executed a narcotics search warrant on South Miami Avenue near East South Street.

Officers found methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the search, police arrested 51-year-old Charles Swiger.

He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a 2nd degree felony drug trafficking charge.

The narcotics warrant was the third served by Sidney Police over a three-day period in an effort to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in the city.

Anyone with information about drug activity ias asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).