Sidney man arrested on drug trafficking charges

By Published:
Charles Swiger mugshot/Shelby County Jail

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Sidney man is behind bars on a felony drug trafficking charge.

Sidney Police on Saturday executed a narcotics search warrant on South Miami Avenue near East South Street.

Officers found methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the search, police arrested 51-year-old Charles Swiger.

He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a 2nd degree felony drug trafficking charge.

The narcotics warrant was the third served by Sidney Police over a three-day period in an effort to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in the city.

Anyone with information about drug activity ias asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s