State leaders work to fight racism

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – We found there are several groups classified as hate groups in Ohio but there are also people working to fight that racism.

The Protests and violence in Charlottesville once again shine a spotlight on white supremacy groups but those groups aren’t isolated to one area of the country.

The Southern Poverty Law Group identifies 35 hate groups in Ohio on its “hate map”, including the KKK, Aryan Strikeforce and the Daily Stormer.

Vanita Gupta with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights says the Charlottesville violence is disturbing– but the existence of hate groups should not be surprising.

Ohio lawmakers responded quickly to the violence in Charlottesville.

Senator Rob Portman tweeted the attack was domestic terrorism saying, “We must all condemn hatred and white nationalism.”

Senator Sherrod Brown called it “senseless violence” and said “we must all condemn white nationalism.”

And Gupta says real change starts at a local level.

The southern poverty law center says there a total 917 hate groups around the country.

