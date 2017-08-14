Trump arrives at WH, bypasses questions on race

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is back at the White House and ignoring shouted questions about the race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump briefly waved as he walked alone into the building, which is under renovation. He did not respond to loud queries from reporters about whether he condemns white supremacists and whether he condemns the actions of neo-Nazis.

One woman was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters who’d gathered to oppose a rally by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Trump has said “many sides” are to blame for the violence.

The president is in Washington for one day during a working vacation mostly in Bedminster, New Jersey.