Vintage plane crash-lands at Ohio airport; 2 people hurt

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a vintage, single-engine plane landing at a small Ohio airport for a veterans event veered off a runway and flipped upside down in the grass, leaving two people onboard with minor injuries.

The crash-landing happened Saturday at the Ashland County Airport, roughly 50 miles southwest of Cleveland.

An organizer of the Ashland Veterans Appreciation Day tells the Ashland Times-Gazette that it was fortunate that no one was seriously hurt and that the pilot was able to avoid hitting other aircraft.

The county sheriff’s office investigating the crash-landing says the plane was a restored 1943 model used by the U.S. Navy during World War II.

