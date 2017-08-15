2 local organizations to install free smoke alarms

Red Cross to check smoke alarms in Sidney. (Photo/American Red Cross)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to a statistic from the American Red Cross, seven times a day someone in the United States dies in a house fire and two local organizations are teaching the public about fire safety.

The Dayton Red Cross and The Miami Valley Fire District are travelling around the Miami Valley to educate people about fire safety and to install smoke alarms for free.

Firefighters, volunteers and community members can meet at the Miamisburg Fire Station before installing smoke alarms into homes.

The two organizations will install smoke alarms for free to anyone who lives in Miamisburg on Saturday, August 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Here is a list of where The Dayton Red Cross and The Miami Valley Fire District will travel to next to install free smoke alarms:


For more information and safety tips about home fire prevention, click here.

