Centerville police remind drivers to watch for school buses

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Department is reminding drivers school in that city starts Wednesday and they should watch for stopped school buses and school zones.

Drivers are reminded to stop at least 10 feet from a school bus that is stopped to pick up or drop off students.

According to the Ohio Revised Code 4511.75:

“The driver of a vehicle, streetcar, or trackless trolley upon meeting or overtaking from either direction any school bus stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school child, person attending programs offered by community boards of mental health and county boards of developmental disabilities, or child attending a program offered by a head start agency, shall stop at least ten feet from the front or rear of the school bus and shall not proceed until such school bus resumes motion, or until signaled by the school bus driver to proceed.”

There is an exception to this rule.

“Where a highway has been divided into four or more traffic lanes, a driver of a vehicle, streetcar, or trackless trolley need not stop for a school bus approaching from the opposite direction which has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school child, persons attending programs offered by community boards of mental health and county boards of developmental disabilities, or children attending programs offered by head start agencies. The driver of any vehicle, streetcar, or trackless trolley overtaking the school bus shall comply with division (A) of this section.”

The speed limit is 20 mph when students are at recess, and arriving at or leaving school. The 20 mph limit is also in effect when speed limit signs are erected. Flashing school zone signs are not required.