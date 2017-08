VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – City Hall Selfie day in the city of Vandalia took place Tuesday, August 15.

Residents were encouraged to take a picture of themselves near Vandalia’s municipal building or any city owned location and then post it to social media.

It’s part of a national event to help illustrate the importance of local government.

City Hall staff members took a group selfie and posted it to the city’s Twitter page with #CityHallSeflie

2 NEWS Reporter Catherine Ross joined in on the fun.

Did you know it's #CityHallSelfie day? Snap a pic & get to know your local government #HereInVandalia pic.twitter.com/cWZaaI1WKl — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) August 15, 2017