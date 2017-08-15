Counter rally set in Charlottesville suspect’s Ohio town

By Published:

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) – An anti-white supremacists rally is planned in the Ohio city where a man accused of plowing his car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia had been living.

Organizers of the rally and march Monday night in Maumee say they want to stand in solidarity with counter-protesters in Virginia and denounce all forms of racism.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, is charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he drove into a crowd Saturday, fatally injuring one woman and hurting 19 others.

A judge said Monday that he’ll appoint an attorney to represent the 20-year-old Fields.

His mother told The Associated Press on Saturday that she and her son moved from Kentucky to a suburb near Toledo about a year ago.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s