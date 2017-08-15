Dayton committee to accept nominations for holiday tree

Tree in place for downtown Dayton's Annual Holiday Festival (WDTN Photo/Matt Behrens)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Dayton Holiday Festival committee is now accepting nominations for a tree to be the Courthouse Square holiday tree.

The committee is looking to showcase a Miami Valley resident’s tree as the holiday tree for the Dayton Holiday Festival.

The tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and will be unveiled Friday, November 24 at the Grande Illumination ceremony.

Miami Valley residents can submit tree nominations to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The winning tree will be selected at the end of October.

The holiday tree must meet these requirements:

  • 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide
  • Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees preferred but other types of  evergreens will be considered
  • Tree must be on the nominee’s property in the front yard or side yard

