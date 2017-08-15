Dayton committee to accept nominations for holiday tree

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Holiday Festival committee is now accepting nominations for a tree to be the Courthouse Square holiday tree.

The committee is looking to showcase a Miami Valley resident’s tree as the holiday tree for the Dayton Holiday Festival.

The tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and will be unveiled Friday, November 24 at the Grande Illumination ceremony.

Miami Valley residents can submit tree nominations to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The winning tree will be selected at the end of October.

The holiday tree must meet these requirements:

45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide

Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees preferred but other types of evergreens will be considered

Tree must be on the nominee’s property in the front yard or side yard

For more information, click the link to visit the Downtown Dayton website.