DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating a report of a shooting.

Someone called 911 around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday and reported a shooting victim at the Desoto Bass apartments.

When authorities arrived, they looked for a victim. Police are trying to determine if the victim was actually shot or if that person was injured in an earlier incident at a nearby bar.

One man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.