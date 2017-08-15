Facebook to build $750M data center in central Ohio

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Facebook plans to invest $750 million in a new data center in central Ohio, marking another boost for the Midwest state’s growing technology sector.

The world’s biggest social media company announced Tuesday that its 10th data center will be on a 345-acre site in New Albany, just northeast of Columbus.

The center is expected to employ 100 people and begin providing services around 2019. The 900,000-square-foot facility will be powered exclusively with renewable energy.

Republican Gov. John Kasich and other dignitaries were on hand to celebrate the announcement.

Facebook has been adding data centers in the U.S. and internationally to handle the growing number of photos, videos and additional digital content from its 2 billion users.

E-commerce giant Amazon launched three cloud-computing data center sites in Ohio last year.