Former coach sentenced to 2 days in jail for sex with teen

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A former high school swim coach has been ordered to spend two days in jail after pleading guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old girl on his team.

Sam Seiple, a longtime coach at McKinley High School in Canton, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors say they considered a felony charge against Seiple but allowed him to plead to the lesser charge because the agreement ends his coaching career.

The Canton Repository reports that Seiple’s accuser, now a college student, says she is satisfied with the outcome.

Seiple’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

