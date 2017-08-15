Heavy police response after call for help

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police are investigating after a “signal 99”, or a city-wide call for help, was sent out Tuesday evening.

There is a large police presence in the 4100 block of Linden Avenue near Woodman Drive.

Multiple police agencies are on the scene and they blocked off a parking lot with crime scene tape.

The call for help happened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

There are reports of a person down but there are no details on the nature of the person’s injuries.

