Huber Heights medical marijuana survey results too close to call

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Too close to call is what some are saying about the Huber Heights Medical Marijuana survey results.

The analyzed data shows that the gap between those in favor and opposed is wider than initially thought, but not large enough to impact the medical marijuana moratorium. One council member told 2 NEWS there was no indication that they would reconsider or revisit the moratorium at this time.

The city conducted both a phone and online survey with roughly 350 residents participating in the phone survey. While another 1,170 people completed an online version.

The analyzed data shows that 43% are in favor of a zoning change to allow cultivation, processing and dispensing in the city. 35% were opposed and the rest were neutral or unsure.

One thing was clear, according to The Impact Group who presented the data analysis, was voters 35 years of age and under skewed more in favor of it medical marijuana in Huber Heights. While voters over the age over 65 skewed strongly against.

During the council meeting some residents did question the validity of the survey, particularly the online version, but the presenters said the survey was balanced.

“Usually when we do this we have the peak in the middle. It’s just the opposite here. You got not a lot of undecided people. You have passionate people for, passionate people against. And that’s what makes it interesting right,” The Impact Group principal and survey presenter Tom Speaks said.