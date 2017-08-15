Local police to start driving campaign

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Greenville Police Department will start to notice drivers more closely Friday for the 2017 National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, at least 10,265 people were killed in drunk driving related crashes in 2015.

Labor Day weekend is known for drunk driving and an increased number of highway drivers.

The campaign starts Friday, August 18 and runs through September 3.

For more information about the campaign, click here.

 

 

