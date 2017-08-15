Mayor vows review after officer punches driver

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of a Cleveland suburb where a white police officer repeatedly punched a black man and hit his head on pavement is promising a thorough review.

Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail on Monday attended a community relations task force meeting where protesters raised questions about police treatment of residents, especially minorities.

In a statement , Gail says cellphone and dashcam video of the Saturday altercation after a traffic stop raise “serious concerns.” She says officials will take “appropriate action” after reviewing it.

Police say a 25-year-old Cleveland man ignored an officer’s orders and began resisting. Video show a three-minute struggle before the man is handcuffed with help from other officers.

He is charged with driving under suspension and resisting arrest. He hasn’t commented.

