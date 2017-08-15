Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in Clayton crash

By Published:
Motorcycle crash on N. Main St. in Clayton.

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man riding a motorcycle is in serious condition after a crash in Clayton.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday on North Main Street near East Greenview Drive.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car failed to yield, turning in front of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the car and the rider was thrown.

He was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

OSP says the rider was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car ran away from the scene.

Trotwood Police took him into custody for questioning a short time later.

No charges have been filed yet.

