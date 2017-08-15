Police: 5-car crash slows traffic on I-75

By Published: Updated:
(Picture courtesy of Ohio Department of Transportation Camera)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police tell 2 NEWS a five-car accident slowed traffic on I-75 Tuesday.According to Regional Dispatch, there is a five vehicle accident on Interstate 75 Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 1:00 pm in the northbound lanes near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

Emergency crews blocked the left lanes while they waited to learn the extent of the injuries.

When police learned those involved suffered only minor injuries the scene was cleaned up and lanes reopened.

2 NEWS is following this story and will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s