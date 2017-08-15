Police: 5-car crash slows traffic on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police tell 2 NEWS a five-car accident slowed traffic on I-75 Tuesday.According to Regional Dispatch, there is a five vehicle accident on Interstate 75 Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 1:00 pm in the northbound lanes near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

Emergency crews blocked the left lanes while they waited to learn the extent of the injuries.

When police learned those involved suffered only minor injuries the scene was cleaned up and lanes reopened.

2 NEWS is following this story and will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.