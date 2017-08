DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton police chief’s gun was stolen during a series of thefts in July.

Detectives are investigating the theft of Chief of Police Richard Biehl’s service weapon and some other items at the second district headquarters on Wayne Avenue on July 27 or July 28.

A police report on the incident gives little information but says city and personal property were taken.

An administrative review is being performed.