DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Centerville City School go back to school Wednesday, August 16.

Officer John Davis from the Centerville Police Department sent out a press release Tuesday to remind the public to watch out for stopped school buses on the road and speed limits around school zones.

The city of Centerville posted the safety tips on its Facebook page Tuesday.

You can read the full Facebook post with all the information about safe driving tips below: