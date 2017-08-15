Sicsa pet adoption center eyes big move to Washington Township

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN)– Sicsa, a pet adoption center in Kettering announced Tuesday that it has plans to move to Washington Township.

They’ve raised more than 2 million dollars for a new facility and are hoping to break ground if they can raise another million.

Last year Sicsa says they re-homed nearly 2,000 pets. They want to help even more, but they believe doing so at their current location in Kettering isn’t possible.

“For years Sicsa was the small but have been the mighty engine that could,” said Nora Vondrell, Sicsa’s Executive Director during a press conference.

Kelly Naber is one of the 700 volunteers at the shelter. She says the idea of a new location is one they’ve been waiting for.

“We have been looking foreword to it for years. There is just not enough space here for what we want to do. To be able to expand the amount of programs we offer, the amount of animals we can get adopted. It’s really awesome,” said Naber.

With millions of dollars raised by local donors and families, Sicsa has their eyes set on a new building in Washington Township.

“This group is now in the position to share their plans publicly and engage the community in what the next generation of pet adoption and wellness means for southwest Ohio,” said Vandrell.

According to Sicsa, if they raise the money, they will be able to expand their adoption space by 70% while also providing more than 4,500 spays and neuters.

“Every time we go out in the public for offsite events or any outreach program we just need to let folks know that this is what our plan is and we are looking forward to helping more animals,” said Naber.

Sicsa needs at least another million dollars to break ground on a new facility.The figure is high, but officials at Sicsa say the need for a larger animal shelter is even higher.

“In Montgomery County, 46% of all stray animals are euthanized. That’s the reality today. The goal of this organization is to meet and exceed industry standards to help make a huge dent in that number,” said Vandrell.

The proposed property would also include about 5 acres of open land.