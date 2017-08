DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prince is being honored with a custom color.

The Prince Estate and the pantone color institute teamed up to create “love symbol #2.”

It was inspired by his purple Yamaha piano.

Purple became his signature color, thanks to his 1984 hit “purple rain.”

Prince died in 2016 of an accidental opiod overdose and his estate says the color is a way to help the musician’s “legacy to live on forever.”