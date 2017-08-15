Trammell’s inside the park HR not enough as Dragons fall to Whitecaps

Dayton, Ohio—West Michigan’s Danny Pinera collected a home run, double, and two singles to lead the Whitecaps to a 7-5 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night. The two clubs have split the first two games of the four-game series.

The Whitecaps built a 5-1 lead with two runs in the third inning and three more in the fifth. The Dragons started back in their half of the fifth inning, getting a lead-off inside-the-park home run by Taylor Trammell to make it 5-2. Trammell’s inside-the-park homer was the first for the Dragons since Shed Long circled the bases on a ball in play on August 31, 2015.

West Michigan added a run in the top of the seventh to make it 6-2, but the Dragons responded with two in the bottom of the inning. Trammell reached on his third hit of the game and Jose Siri was safe on an error. Taylor Sparks followed with a two-run single to make it 6-4.

But West Michigan continue to apply the pressure. They scored again in the top of the eighth to extend their lead to 7-4. The Dragons scored in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI double by Mitch Trees to cut the deficit to two runs, but Whitecaps reliever John Schreiber entered the game and retired the final five batters for the save.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero (3-10) was charged with the loss. He allowed five runs in four and one-third innings, surrendering 10 hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Trammell was 3 for 5 with his 10th home run of the season. He also stole his 33rd base of the year.

Despite the loss, the Dragons continue to lead the season series with the Whitecaps, nine games to eight.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-36, 56-65) battle West Michigan (36-14, 81-36) at Fifth Third Field in the third game of the series on Wednesday night at 7:00. Scott Moss (11-6, 3.63) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Tom de Blok (3-0, 2.47).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

For Dragons 2017 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

Notes: Trammell’s home run made him only the sixth player in Dragons history to hit 10 homers and steal 30 bases in the same season. Siri reached that milestone earlier in the year. Among the four players to reach 10/30 for the Dragons prior to 2017 was current Dragons manager Luis Bolivar, who hit 11 home runs and stole 31 bases in 2004. Siri needs one home run to become the first player for any Midwest League club to hit 20 homers and steal 30 bases since Corey Patterson of Lansing in 1999.