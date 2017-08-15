Trial date set for teen accused of murdering her baby

Brooke Skylar Richardson appears in a Warren County courtroom Tuesday for a hearing. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — The trial date is set for a Warren County teenager accused of murdering her baby.

Warren County Judge Donald Oda II set a 5-day trial for Brooke Skylar Richardson, beginning on November 6th.

Richardson is charged with aggravated murder and several other felonies.

Authorities found the remains of a baby in a wooded area behind Richardson’s home in Carlisle.

After investigating the remains. Prosecutors say the child was burned before it was buried.

The Warren County Prosecutor identified the remains of the baby as that of a girl.

During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, Judge Oda II set three pre-trial hearings for August 25th, September 27th and October 3rd.

The judge also set a hearing for Thursday, August 17th to hear arguments about a media appeal on his ruling of a gag order in the case.

The gag order has been continued for now. Judge Oda II said the trial will be open.

Richardson is being held on house arrest after being released on $50,000 bond.

Richardson’s defense attorney says Richardson did not kill her baby.

