Troy City Schools prepared to buy property for new buildings

TROY, Ohio (WDTN)– Troy City Schools has reached a potential purchase agreement for a 59 acre property.

The district plans to build 2 new buildings should the school pass a proposed levy on Novembers ballot.

Eric Herman, the superintendent of Troy City Schools says his buildings are old and the proposed buildings for Pre-K through 6th grade is sorely needed.

The property is off West State Route 55 and Nashville Road.

“At this point we will be able to put a conceptual drawing out to kind of give people an idea. We have some things to talk about. Things to look at.,” said Herman.

There’s corn there now and the property actually is outside of the Troy city limits. If the levy passes in November, Troy has an agreement in place to annex that property.

The district is prepared to spend more than $700,000 to move all of the districts Pre-K through 6th grade students to the new location.

Leaving the older buildings empty.

“From a student standpoint, we will have all the students in one spot. So collaboration of teachers is excellent. It allows us to make sure instruction is the same and kids are getting the same opportunities,” said said Herman.

In the conceptual stage, the district estimates the new buildings would be able to serve more than 1,100 students.