Wife, girlfriend of deceased fight at funeral home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a Dayton funeral home Monday after a fight broke out among family members.

According to a police report on the incident, it happened at the Young Lucian Funeral Home located in the 2000 block of Germantown Street around 3:30 pm.

When officers arrived they spoke with an employee of the funeral home who told them a woman, along with her family, were at the funeral home for the viewing of her deceased husband. Another woman arrived who was reportedly the current girlfriend of the deceased man, according to the report.

The widow of the man became very upset and asked the employee to have the girlfriend leave when an argument began between the two women.

This argument quickly escalated into a physical fight between several women inside the funeral home.

The employee and another man attempted to break up the fight but were unsuccessful. The widow then sprayed a burst of pepper spray at the group of fighting women and the fight ended.

No arrests were made.