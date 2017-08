SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro woman was arrested Monday on child endangering and other charges.

According to jail records, Amy Panzecka was arrested Monday evening around 6:00 pm on Sesame Street in Springboro.

Panzeca was booked into the Warren County jail on two counts of permitting drug abuse, endangering children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

