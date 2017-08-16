CDC: Teen overdose deaths on the rise

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010 file photo, a pharmacy tech poses for a picture with hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets, the generic version of Vicodin in Edmond, Okla. A report released Wednesday, May 31, 2017 traces how a short letter in a medical journal in 1980 helped sow the seeds of today's opioid epidemic by helping to convince doctors that these powerful painkillers carried less risk of addiction than they actually do. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Teen overdose deaths are back on the rise, according to a new study by the Center for Disease Control.

A local drug counselor said the rise in teen overdose deaths could be linked to the increase in more lethal drugs – like fentanyl and carfentanyl which dealers often mix with substances like heroin and even marijuana.

Jill Sokolnicki, a counselor at South Community –  a behavioral healthcare facility – said: “It is like Russian roulette. You don’t know what you’re getting.”

The CDC found that the death rate among people between the ages of 15 and 19, increased by 15 percent in 2015, after falling steadily for seven years.

Overdose deaths have remained a public health challenge across the nation, but especially in Montgomery County.

Dayton is now one of four cities where the Drug Enforcement Agency is introducing a new 360 program to tackle the problem from all angles.

The DEA will roll out the program alongside the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, tomorrow.

Sokolnicki said the new data from the CDC is a concern but drug use among teens, isn’t exactly new. She said the rise in deaths can be attributed to stronger and more lethal drugs.

“We’ve always known that teens can use drugs and do use drugs,” Sokolnicki said. “But now we’re talking about kids getting into opiates and of course they have even less tolerance than their counterparts in the adult population so they’re probably even more prone to dying of an overdose.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s