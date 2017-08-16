CDC: Teen overdose deaths on the rise

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Teen overdose deaths are back on the rise, according to a new study by the Center for Disease Control.

A local drug counselor said the rise in teen overdose deaths could be linked to the increase in more lethal drugs – like fentanyl and carfentanyl which dealers often mix with substances like heroin and even marijuana.

Jill Sokolnicki, a counselor at South Community – a behavioral healthcare facility – said: “It is like Russian roulette. You don’t know what you’re getting.”

The CDC found that the death rate among people between the ages of 15 and 19, increased by 15 percent in 2015, after falling steadily for seven years.

Overdose deaths have remained a public health challenge across the nation, but especially in Montgomery County.

Dayton is now one of four cities where the Drug Enforcement Agency is introducing a new 360 program to tackle the problem from all angles.

The DEA will roll out the program alongside the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, tomorrow.

Sokolnicki said the new data from the CDC is a concern but drug use among teens, isn’t exactly new. She said the rise in deaths can be attributed to stronger and more lethal drugs.

“We’ve always known that teens can use drugs and do use drugs,” Sokolnicki said. “But now we’re talking about kids getting into opiates and of course they have even less tolerance than their counterparts in the adult population so they’re probably even more prone to dying of an overdose.”