City to remove historical monument

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin Township Officials announced Wednesday a historical monument will be removed because of a safety violation.

The Robert E. Lee Dixie Highway Monument was built in 1927 and has been a landmark for over six decades.

City officials also said they did not know the monument was is in the city’s Right of Way, which means an object in “right of ways must remain clear to avoid the creation of a public safety hazard.”

According to a press release, the city gave the following statement:

“Shortly after Franklin Township officials announced earlier today that the monument would remain; the city was notified that a review of the site indicates that the monument is located within the city’s Right of Way for Dixie Highway. Dixie Highway was a court appointment annexation that occurred in the mid 1990’s, placing the roadway exclusively within the municipality of Franklin. This land, and the monument itself, was in Franklin Township’s control for six decades.”

Franklin city officials said crew will remove the monument, but the city will return it to a different location in the Franklin.

