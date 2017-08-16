Congressman Turner reflects on 1994 KKK rally in Courthouse Square

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local leaders, including Congressman Mike Turner, are standing in solidarity against the recent attack in Charlottesville.

Flashback to 1994 and Courthouse Square was the site of a KKK rally, where 2 people attended. This was the one of the first and the very last time the KKK came to the Dayton area.

The rally sparked a controversy, and a response from civil leaders who banded together and washed Courthouse Square after the KKK left. They wanted to cleanse the area of evil. Businesses donated mops and supplies to help with the effort.

Wednesday, Republican Congressman Mike Turner and some civil rights leaders held a news conference telling that same story while showing their solidarity against the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville this past weekend.

Congressman Turner spoke about Trump, critizing him for his response to the violence.

“I would like to see some clarity from the president,” Congressman Turner said. “I was a Mayor of the City of Dayton in the 1990s and it was clear. This needs to be clear for the president. You can’t pull the country together if things aren’t clear. Evil is evil and there is nothing good about it.”