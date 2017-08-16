Do companies have the right to fire Charlottesville protester

In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 photo, James Alex Fields Jr., second from left, holds a black shield in Charlottesville, Va., where a white supremacist rally took place. Fields was later charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he plowed a car into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalist rally. (Alan Goffinski via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A South Carolina man was fired after a photo showed him standing next to suspected killer James Alex Fields at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.  Sparking questions about freedom of speech.

Social media users are coming together to expose Charlottesville white nationalist protester by creating controversial pages to make sure employers, friends, and neighbors know their names.

According to Employment attorney Jeffrey Silverstein, Ohio is an “at will employment” state.  Giving employers the right to fire anyone for any reason, so long as it’s not based on age, gender, races, religion and other protected classes.  He goes on to say having a contract or collective bargaining agreement is in place could also provide some job security.

“You have a right to free speech and that’s under the First Amendment.  People mistakenly assume they have a right to free speech when it comes to their employers and they don’t.  Free speech is based upon government interference with your speech but a private corporation is not the government,” Silverstein said.

When asked would this be the case if someone attended a Black Lives Matter or Pride rally he said it’s not the same, because of discrimination protections.

“If you speak publicly in a way or ideologically in the way that your employer feels brings negative perceptions about your business and you are associated with that business, I think they have a right to fire you, because you are sending a bad example,” Silverstein said.

