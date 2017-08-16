Downtown Dayton businesses push for earlier liquor laws with “Brunch Bill”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Dayton bars and restaurants are hoping to start pouring Sunday drinks an hour earlier. Wednesday, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce launched its campaign in support of a so-called “Brunch Bill.”

The measure was initiated by several restaurants in Dayton’s Oregon District, when business owners approached the chamber to help expanding Sunday brunch hours.

Currently, city liquor laws don’t allow alcohol sales until 11:00 A.M. on Sundays, though Ohio state law permits liquor sales as early as 10:00 A.M. Business owners are proposing a change to match the earlier start time.

The proposal only applies to Dayton’s voting district 1-B, including popular watering holes in the Oregon District and extending north into downtown.

A group of 15 bars and restaurants supporting the measure formed the “Brunch Bill Coalition.”

The owner of The Dublin Pub, Steve Tieber, is chairing the coalition. He said Sunday brunch is one of the pub’s busiest days of the week.

Blind Joe’s bartender Josh Goldman agreed.

“There’s a line out the door, every Sunday,” Goldman said.”

Blind Joe’s opens at 11:00 A.M. on Sundays, but Goldman said if the “Brunch Bill” passed, it could stimulate business.

“Anything that helps people get down here is good for business,” he said. “So if that includes letting them drink an hour earlier or an hour later or whatever, I think that’s great. People will be down here. If there’s something to be utilized, people will.”

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce saw little resistance to the proposal when it was seeking petition signatures to send to the Board of Elections. Chamber president and CEO Phil Parker believes the bill could capitalize on the current brunch rush and attract new patrons to downtown.

“We really enjoy them coming to our downtown,” Parker said. “We want them to take advantage of every opportunity, and that might be recreational or entertainment. This is just one more of those opportunities that says, ‘Well, why not (come downtown).”

Only residents living in Dayton 1-B will see the measure on the ballot on November 7th. That includes The Cannery, Water Street, St. Clair, Cooper Place and the Biltmore Towers, among others.

You can find a map of the precinct here.

You can find more information from the chamber here.