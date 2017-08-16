Dragons blast 3 home runs in 7-0 win over Whitecaps

Dayton, Ohio—The Dayton Dragons belted three home runs and four Dragons pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout as Dayton defeated West Michigan 7-0 on Wednesday night. The Dragons have won two-of-three so far in the four-game series that concludes on Thursday.

Taylor Trammell, Hector Vargas, and Cassidy Brown each connected on home runs and the Dragons collected 11 hits, their most in a game since July 20.

Meanwhile, Scott Moss, Joel Kuhnel, Aaron Fossas, and Carlos Machorro combined to keep the Whitecaps off the board. It was the Dragons first shutout win since June 28 at West Michigan.

The Dragons took a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Jose Siri reached on a bunt single and Trammell connected on a home run to left-center field. The homer was Trammell’s second in the last two nights and his 11th of the year.

In the bottom of the fourth, Vargas led off with his sixth home run of the season to make it 3-0. One batter later, Malik Collymore doubled to center, went to third on an error, and scored on Michael Beltre’s single to right to make it 4-0.

One inning later, Brown blasted a three-run home run to left field to extend the Dragons lead to 7-0. It was Brown’s third homer of the year.

Moss (12-6), the Dragons starting pitcher, fired five shutout innings to earn the win and move into a tie for the league lead in victories. He allowed three hits with two walks and five strikeouts as he increased his league-leading total to 140. Kuhnel worked two innings, Fossas tossed the eighth, and Machorro pitched the ninth.

Up Next: The Dragons (16-36, 57-65) close out the series against West Michigan (36-15, 81-37) at Fifth Third Field on Thursday night at 7:00. Tony Santillan (6-7, 3.64) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Anthony Castro (9-4, 2.70). The Dragons will try to hand West Michigan their first series loss of the second half.