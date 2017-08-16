Family Dogs Save Grandkids From Venomous Snake

When a venomous snake slithered into a yard where two young children were playing in Southwest Florida, a pair of four-legged good Samaritans came to the rescue.

Melissa Butt’s grandchildren, 4-year-old Zayden and 1-year-old Mallory, were playing in the yard of her Hillsborough County home when her dogs spotted a copperhead snake just inches away from the children.

Slayer and Paco jumped in and began barking at the venomous creature. The snake attacked the dogs, biting both pooches and injecting them with highly poisonous venom. Slayer suffered deep wounds on his face and snout, while Paco was struck in the leg.

Butt rushed the dogs to an emergency clinic and they were given life-saving antivenin.

“They don’t ask for anything. All they want is your love, so it’s very hard to see them in need, and not be able to do a whole lot for them,” said Butt.

The family received help from the animal rescue group Frankie’s Friends, which launched a fundraiser to help them pay for the costly life-saving treatment.

Meanwhile, Paco has returned home and Slayer is still recovering at the clinic.

Photo Credit: WFLA