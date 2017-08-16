First human case of West Nile virus in Ohio for 2017 confirmed

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — Ohio’s first human West Nile virus case in 2017 has been confirmed in a Clermont County man, officials with the Ohio Department of Health said.

A 44-year-old man from Clermont County is recovering from the West Nile virus infection and did not require hospitalization, health officials said.

This year, 29 Ohio counties have reported West Nile virus activity in mosquitoes collected as part of statewide surveillance. Last year, ODH reported 17 human West Nile virus cases.

The primary way people get West Nile virus is through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people who become infected with West Nile virus do not have any symptoms.

About one in five people who become infected develop a fever with other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

For more information about the West Nile Virus, click here to visit the Ohio Department of Health website.