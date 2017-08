DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant house fire in Dayton is being called suspicious.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on Ward Street at Albany Street around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the house.

The front porch of the two-story house collapsed due to damage from the fire.

Fire officials say the house is vacant.

The fire is considered suspicious.

No one was hurt.