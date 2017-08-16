Kasich calls out President over Charlottesville comments

(NBC) — Ohio Governor John Kasich is weighing in on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Kasich spoke on The Today Show on NBC on Wednesday morning.

He called out President Trump for his reaction to the attack that left a woman dead and 19 others injured.

Kasich says the President must condemn white nationalist groups and help the nation heal.

“This is reminiscent of what we saw in Germany in the 1930’s, Kasich said. “The President has to totally condemn this and this is not about winning an argument.”

“This is about the fact that, now these folks are apparently going to go other places and they think they had some sort of victory,” Kasich said. “There is no moral equivalency between the KKK, the Neo-Nazis and anybody else. They’re not, anybody else is not the issue.”

Kasich says this is a moment that the President can’t let pass by, as the nation looks for leadership.

“He’s our President ok,” Kasich said. “And, I’m here this morning speaking out as aggressively as I can.”

“I hope it will provide some courage to other people and there are great numbers of people now speaking out and he is our President but I want to say he needs to correct what he said,” Kasich said. “He’s got to understand what the people in this country want, and he has got to bring us together.”

Kasich says there are major problems facing the country, and it’s the responsibility of the President and other leaders to help Americans face those challenges head on.

“See what’s happening is the presidency is being reduced to another CEO job,” Kasich said. “The presidency is the most important job in the country, and there is a bitterness setting in that may not be able to be removed.”

“I want Donald Trump to understand it’s not about winning an argument,” Kasich said. “Its about bringing the country together. It’s not about having some kind of argument to justify these people on the left who went to a sweet town like Charlottesville for purposes of bringing violence.”

“He needs to make it clear that. I mean he has to fix this and Republicans have to speak out. Plain and simple. Who cares what party you’re in.”