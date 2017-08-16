Man noticed 500 pound yard statue was missing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man called Dayton Police Tuesday after he noticed his 500 pound concrete gargoyle statue was stolen.

Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of E Third Street around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The man told police statue is red and blue, is approximately four and a half feet tall and the last time he saw it was around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the police report, a neighbor told the man he saw three guys load the statue into a white ford bronco.

Police are still investigating this case.